Travelling with Confidence: Good Travel Management launch COVID-19 Travel Guidance Hub

To help their clients rebuild a safe travel programme, Good Travel Management have launched a COVID-19 Travel Guidance Hub, providing resources and content to support businesses back into travelling at the right time.





The COVID-19 Travel Guidance Hub has been designed to help organisations from all industry sectors who are thinking of making plans for a return to business travel either in the immediate, or near future. Recognising that some sectors are already travellers if they are key workers or in sectors such as marine and ship’s crew, The Hub itself contains a range of supporting content including a Frequently Asked Questions to guide you through the whole business travel process, taking you from before you book, to during your trip and finally what to do when you return as well as resources such as a ‘Pop up Travel Policy’.



Good Travel Management recognised that at a time like this, it’s not good to ‘go it alone’ when it comes to Business Travel and this why the Covid-19 Travel Guidance Hub ensures Business Travellers have the confidence they need, to be able to get moving again.



Managing Director, Kevin Harrison commented on the launch “As a Travel Management Company, we quickly recognised the necessity of a source of information to provide confidence and expert guidance for organisations who need to travel for business again now or in the future. For them business travel is very often an essential to trade, but it must be done carefully. Having the Covid-19 Travel Guidance Hub means we can support new and existing clients throughout the whole travel management process”



You can visit the HUB here – https://good-travel.co.uk/covid-hub/



