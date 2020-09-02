Nominations open for the Meetings Industry Association’s miaList 2020

Nominations have opened for the miaList 2020 as the Meetings Industry Association (mia) plans to showcase the sector’s greatest talent.

Now in its nineth year, the miaList recognises those inspiring individuals who continually go the extra mile and play a pivotal role in making their organisation so successful.





In addition to the 10 individual names and teams who will secure a place, this year’s roll of honour will specifically recognise an inspirational individual who, against all odds, deserves special credit for managing and leading their organisation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “Aside from our work providing crucial support and guidance to the sector, we felt it was imperative to remain committed to honouring the outstanding individuals in our sector this year.



“It has been an exceptionally testing time for our industry, and while we will be adapting our more traditional approach to the miaList, we’re very aware that there have been some truly outstanding examples of both individuals and teams who have been going above and beyond and deserve to have a spotlight shined on their efforts.”



All 2020 short-listed individuals and teams will be invited to a remote judging session with the miaList’s esteemed panel, which includes Gill Smillie of Conference Venues Countrywide, Mark Gallen of MG Sales Performance and Robert Kenward of YOU search & select as well as Lacy Curtis-Ward of The Lensbury, Amanda Thurlow of ACCA Julie Shorrock of Hotel and Travel Solutions, Dan Stevens of Primary Live and Paul Southern of Central Hall Westminster.



Those teams who have collectively made a significant impact on their organisation will then be subject to a public online vote to secure the Team title.



Anyone working within, or associated with the business meetings, hospitality or events sector in the UK or Ireland is eligible for the miaList 2020, which is free to enter. However, the person nominating cannot nominate themselves.



Nominations must be made by 30 September 2020.



