Wizz Air restarts flights to St Petersburg

Wizz Air, Europe’s greenest airline, today restarts its London Luton flights to St Petersburg, as the only British carrier offering a direct connection from the UK to the Russian city.





Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app, with fares from just £19.99*.



With the lifting of travel restrictions in Russia, UK passengers can once again visit the world-famous city and cultural capital of Russia, once dubbed the ‘window into Europe’. Today, St Petersburg is brimming with iconic architecture, palaces and museums as well as a hipster restaurant and bar scene.



Passengers looking to visit this summer or later in the year can purchase WIZZ Flex with their flight tickets, to be able to alter their booking for ultimate flexibility. By doing so, passengers can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.



Leading the industry with its approach to sanitised travel, Wizz Air has said ‘yes to flying’ by implementing stringent health and hygiene measures to protect passengers and crew, and ensure the highest level of cleanliness on board. Passengers can rest assured that HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft already filter out 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air, and Wizz Air has introduced physical distancing guidelines and protocols to reduce any non-essential interaction or contact.



Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are proud to be the sole British carrier connecting the UK to St Petersburg, providing a genuinely affordable and unique travel opportunity to our UK customers. St Petersburg is a fascinating destination, with its world-class cultural experiences which span museums, art galleries and concert halls. We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional onboard service and our young, environmentally efficient aircraft.”



