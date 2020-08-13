White Light expands its Full Technical Production Services

Following the recent announcement of a strategic partnership with SFL, alongside its appointment of several new roles, WL is continuing to expand its Production department, offering its customers the highest level of complete technical service.





With so much recent change within both the wider world and live events industry, WL saw this as the ideal time to look at its existing Production offering and assess how this could be broadened in order to further benefit the huge range of projects it delivers annually. As such, it has restructured its existing team and created roles which will see them work even closer with clients in order to fulfil their creative requirements. With many years of experience both at WL and in the technical production sector the Account Management team now consists of Key Account Managers, Stuart Crane, Dominic Yates and Richard Stirzaker who have been joined by Technical Account Manager, Joseph Smyth, adding additional technical skills, experience and knowledge in specific areas targeted for growth within the company. Whilst certain job titles and roles have changed, the personal customer service and level of expertise will remain the same and any historical, existing or prospective Production clients are encouraged to contact the team as they would normally for any project.



Stuart explains: “As a company, we are all about building and maintaining those relationships with our clients and offering them the best service possible. In my new role of Key Account Manager I look forward to continuing to work with customers old and new, listening to their requirements and supporting them with the exact technical solutions to complete their projects successfully. As always, we want our clients to have the confidence to call us at any time, speak to a member of the team they are familiar with and know they will receive the very best in customer service.”



WL’s Production team will continue to offer lighting, audio, video, staging, rigging and other bespoke technical solutions. The set-up now in place means that the team is immediately ready to begin Production work as soon as it is safe to do so. Directly prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, the team delivered a range of projects including the Six Day Cycling event at Lee Valley VeloPark, Sky Up Next at the Tate Modern and Microsoft Bett 2020 at Excel along with multiple shows for London Fashion Week.



Another change within the Production team is the new strategic partnership with SFL. By joining forces, this allows WL to provide both its existing and new customers an even wider range of services when it comes to full technical production. Dominic explains: “This strategic partnership is an exciting one for our customers, as not only will we have an even greater inventory of equipment to draw on but we will also have the expertise of SFL’s creative team as well as their renowned set services. It’s enhanced our already strong offering and we cannot wait to start working with clients again to provide them with either standalone disciplines (lighting, audio, rigging, etc.) or a full production service”.



