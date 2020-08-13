The mia joins forces to offer AIM Secure to HeadBox’s UK venues

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has partnered with HeadBox – recently placed #9 in Startups UK 100 – to offer its new AIM Secure accreditation to the 7,500 UK venues listed on the event-tech company’s platform.





The newly enhanced national quality accreditation for venues, which forms part of the trade association’s package of support to assist the sector with their reopening preparations, features vital infection prevention and control protocols.



AIM Secure assesses the quality of a venue’s meeting and events facilities as well as their compliance with legislation. By achieving the new professional standard, venues can demonstrate their commitment to offering event buyers a first-class service safely and responsibly for the health of both customers and staff alike.



As a further part of the collaboration, the mia’s chief executive, Jane Longhurst, will also join HeadBox’s ‘Event Expert Research Panel’ created in consultation with the Institute of Travel Management.



The panel of leading industry professionals, which meets once a month for 90 minutes, evaluates the continuous impact of Covid-19 on the events industry; the challenges it’s facing as well as plans and solutions for meeting them.



Jane Longhurst, CEO of the MIA, said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with HeadBox as it is essential that the industry collaborates and works together to provide a safe return for events. Our enhanced AIM Secure standard is already being rapidly adopted by the industry, so it is fantastic to be working with HeadBox to offer the accreditation to its customers while also extending our ongoing commitment of championing best practice within the sector."



HeadBox CEO Andrew Needham said: “We know that safety will be at the top of the agenda as we return to in-person events, so helping our customers and clients feel confident is vital. HeadBox has chosen to work in partnership with the mia because its AIM Secure standard is robust, established and most importantly is a comprehensive industry, Government and buyer-recognised standard.”





In addition to AIM Secure, the mia and HeadBox are also encouraging the industry to get behind VisitBritain’s consumer-facing ‘We’re Good to Go’ confidence initiative that is designed to support the Domestic Recovery Campaign.