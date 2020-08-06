MIA shares expertise with Stadium Experience Members

The MIA (Meetings Industry Association) has been sharing their specialist expertise with Stadium Experience venues to aid the smooth re-opening of stadium venues ready for meetings and events.

Jane Longhurst, Chief Executive of the MIA, joined the latest virtual Stadium Experience meeting as a special guest for an open floor Q&A session.





The discussion featured the very latest Government guidance specifically for meeting spaces, and the best methods for creating the crucial risk assessments required to be able to operate in the safest way possible.



Industry recognised accreditations was a hot topic. New accreditations have been specifically developed to provide a kite-mark standard for ‘Covid-Secure’ venues that are now ready to welcome delegates back for meetings and events. Both the AIM Secure standard by the MIA and the Visit Britain ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditations were the top recommendations.



Jane also highlighted the requirement for track and trace activities going forward, and showcased their new ‘Trusted Trace’ app as a best practice example of a GDPR compliant way of data collection. This is available for free to MIA member venues, or available to purchase for non-members.



The session concluded with examples of both best practice activities in the industry, and key tips to ensure our venues reach the very best standards for their customers and staff.



Jane Longhurst, commented: “I was delighted to be part of this great session and to be able to share the work that the mia has been doing to aid the sector and ensure that venues can reopen and operate in a COVID-Secure way. I am in no doubt that business will return, if we all play our part in preparing methodically and meticulously to rebuild confidence.”



Collette Salmon, Chair of Stadium Experience, added: “On behalf of all of our 50+ stadium venues, we’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Jane and the team at the MIA for their assistance and guidance during these unprecedented times. Our venues strive to lead the way with the very best standards and processes, and the MIA has clearly identified what this looks like as we begin to re-open, and how to achieve this going forward. Customers should feel reassured by the measures being put in place when using stadia as venues for meetings and events.” ￼



How Are Venues Making Their Spaces Safer?

Stadium venues offer substantial space, making events with social distancing easily achievable in line with the latest Government guidelines. You could use a selection of smaller rooms or spread out in larger suites. Many rooms also have partitions, which can be opened to create even more space if required. Venues have been exploring and implementing a number safety measures ready for their re-opening such as increased cleaning programmes throughout the day, GDPR compliant track and trace facilities, socially distanced tables and seating, one-way systems to access the facilities, increased signage and floor-markings, wearing masks in appropriate public areas, increasing anti-bacterial hand gel stations throughout the facilities and much more.



