Meetings enquiries gain further momentum, particularly for 2020

reports Michael Begley, managing director, venuedirectory.com

Encouraging signs of the recovery of the meetings industry continue with a 47.5 per cent growth in enquiries in the week leading up to the Prime Minister’s announcement of a restart date for meetings and events, according to venuedirectory.com.





Significantly, 76 per cent were for dates in 2020 whereas in previous weeks only a third were for this year. 81 per cent of enquiries were for meetings of less than 30 people, whereas on average across a year these events account for 73 per cent of meetings. With meetings for up to 30 people allowed at most venues from 1st August, this is positive news for the sector.



Michael Begley, managing director of venuedirectory.com says; “While we are seeing plenty of enquiries for venues in cities like Bath, Leeds and Birmingham, demand for London is a little more sluggish at the moment. As a major global meeting destination, however, it is likely that this will change as all spaces are available to book for larger meetings from the 1st October 2020.”



