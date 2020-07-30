BTA Cares initiative launches to support  business travel community

The Business Travel Association (BTA) has today announced BTA Cares – an initiative designed to support members of the business travel community who have been furloughed or made redundant as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.





BTA Cares will help upskill, market and retrain members of the business travel community to create employees who are attractive to both the travel industry and wider sectors. It will give employers a key place to point those who have been made redundant for practical and informative advice, and to help those former employees to seek new roles.



BTA Cares will launch next week (Monday 3rd August), with August being dedicated as ‘BTA Cares Month’. It will be an ongoing and constantly updated scheme, offering a schedule of activities including: webinars, master classes and social events.



The scheme will include bespoke advice and coaching sessions from top industry leaders to strengthen CV and job search techniques, along with mental health sessions, accessible yoga and informal discussion groups to stay connected.



August’s events include:

• a first-hand account and analysis of behaviours and mindset conducted by Pat McDonagh, CEO of Clarity Travel and Dr Lucy Rattrie, a behavioural psychologist

• a webinar on how to look for career opportunities in other industries, facilitated by People’s 1st and Women in Travel

• a session focusing on bespoke career advice, harnessing LinkedIn and interview tips on “How to market yourself successfully”, hosted by Lynne Griffiths, CEO of Sirius Executive Search



Clive Wratten, CEO of the BTA said: “The BTA Cares programme will throw its arms around business travel professionals when they need it the most. As we navigate a sustainable way out of the Covid-19 crisis, this initiative is the first step towards building a stronger community and extending a helping hand.”



The scheme will also see the BTA form partnerships with complementary associations, and companies across the travel management community, with further details set to be unveiled next month.



