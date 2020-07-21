Halo Solutions joins Safe Event Scheme as official partner

The Safe Event Scheme is delighted to announce Halo Solutions as an Official Partner of the scheme.

Halo Solutions' multi award-winning Halo System is a cloud-based Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence platform for incident management. Designed by UK emergency Service, counter-terrorism industry professionals, the system is the operational platform of choice for many global sports events and venues.





These include the Cricket World Cup 2019, the Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour, as well as numerous stadium venues, government bodies, local authorities and the military.



Critically acclaimed by industry experts, Halo Solutions also provides threat management consultancy and training courses. The company's unique products are being used by UK police services across the UK, as well as many others in the EU and across the globe.



Lloyd Major, Halo Solutions CEO and Co-founder, says: "We're delighted to be joining the Safe Event Scheme as an official partner. It is even more of a privilege to join right at the beginning and play our part in supporting the scheme from the very outset. This is an incredible concept that I can see going from strength to strength and one which will, without doubt, become the standard that events are proud to associate with. There is nothing else like this for our industry and it's one of those superb initiatives that can only benefit everyone and do some real good."



Safe Event Scheme Project Lead, Carl Thompson, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Halo Solutions as a partner. They offer a global-leading solution aimed at improving crowd safety at events. Through creating greater efficiencies and effectiveness in operational management, the events sector can mitigate its historic reliance on civil resources. This empowers a more responsible and sustainable industry.



"We are working with Halo Solutions to help further develop the Safe Event Scheme resources and accreditation process to ensure it meets the needs of local stakeholder agencies, such as councils, city halls and safety advisory groups. Our vision is for the Safe Event Scheme to offer these critical partners with an assured and efficient means of evaluating the safety arrangements for events held within their jurisdiction."



