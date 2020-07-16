ABPCO to reduce fees for current members by 40%

ABPCO is supporting members and partners facing hardship under the COVID-19 crisis by reducing membership fees by 40%.

The reduction will be for the next membership year and it will be offered to all current* members and partners.





“ABPCO’s finances have gone from strength to strength over the past 6 years under the watchful eyes of both our Association Director, Heather, and successive chairs,” comments Martin Linfield, treasurer of ABPCO. “As an association, ABPCO has been committed to a strengthening of our reserves, through sound fiscal management as well as strong membership growth and partner relationships. Our financial success has allowed us to look carefully at our financial position over the next membership year and to support our members through a significant reduction in fees.”



ABPCO’s new chairs, Barbara Calderwood and Michael Smith, are developing a roadmap for the association, which includes an initial focus on support for members struggling under COVID-19. The fee reduction is one of the many ways the ABPCO executive board are looking to support them. Significant online education since March will be enhanced moving forward with a focus on business resilience and the changing needs of associations through the coming months.



The fee reduction will be reflected in the next ABPCO membership renewal process.

*New members will pay the full price to join ABPCO, which has been frozen for next year.



