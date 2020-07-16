CWT introduces new data-powered solutions to guide companies and traveling employees on resuming travel

CWT, the business-to-business-for-employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today announces two new additions to its return to travel resources, which will further arm companies and their traveling employees with the information they need to make confident decisions in the rapidly evolving travel landscape:





1. Return to Travel dashboards: accessible to CWT clients in all markets, the dashboards amalgamate comprehensive global destination information to help travel managers assess risks and restrictions ahead of, during and after business trips; and

2. CWT Travel Essentials search: provides information on applicable restrictions, procedures and travel requirements based on specific travel itinerary details such as trip origin, destination, travel dates and traveler nationality.



With rapidly changing circumstances across countries and an organization’s health and safety parameters, this helps business travelers and arrangers to make more informed and timely decisions. The tool is available on a publicly accessible page on the company’s website (mycwt.com) and via the myCWT mobile and web channels



“Central to CWT’s commitment to simplifying travel, these services augment the rich content we already provide customers and their employees, making it easier to assimilate their own risk and restrictions,” said Erica Antony, CWT’s Chief Product Officer. “Our new dashboards and search capability provide travel managers and travelers with curated information that is relevant to their individual programs and travel itineraries. We will continue to add to our resources to help support the wellbeing of our clients throughout the pandemic, and as they return to travel.”



CWT’s return to travel information services are consolidated from multiple third-party sources including government and health advisory sites, travel providers and universities, to help keep companies and their traveling employees connected to timely and relevant information. The information is aggregated using API connections, enabled by CWT’s innovative partnership strategy with key data and travel technology providers.



