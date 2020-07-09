Penguins collaborate to produce silent auction to raise vital funds for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service

Events company Penguins has teamed up with Superstars Charity Auctions to put on a special auction to help raise vital funds for local charity Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, which has had its fundraising activities severely impacted due to Covid-19. Auction lots include a Strictly Come Dancing masterclass with Kristina Rihanoff for up to 12 people, a Game of Thrones private tour and an Ascot box for 16 people.





The effects of the Covid-19 have been far reaching, touching the lives of all those in the UK. The secondary effects have proven to be devastating for small charities like Alexander Devine, which only receives four per cent funding from statutory sources and therefore relies almost entirely on fundraising activities and donations from the public to cover the £1.6 million it needs each year to run its vital service.



Penguins Events has been a staunch supporter of Alexander Devine, which provides essential support to over 130 children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, across Berkshire and the surrounding counties, since the charity was established in 2007. Penguins’ expertise in events management and the provision of audio visual and lighting at the charity’s annual balls and other special occasions, has allowed the charity to put on first-class events and raise significant amounts of money.



Alexander Devine’s annual Heaven Sent Ball, a highlight of the local social calendar, has been supported by Penguins for the last 11 years. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the charity was unable to hold the event in May, resulting in a significant loss of fundraising income.



As well as some fantastic fundraising activity around the 2.6 Challenge, Penguins decided that it would run a special auction for Alexander Devine to help make up some of the loss in fundraising it is suffering. It has teamed up with Superstars Charity Auctions which has kindly given Penguins access to its catalogue of items at cost price for a special silent auction with all profits raised going to the children’s hospice.



The auction opened to bids on Monday July 6th and will run for two weeks with successful bidders announced on Sunday 19th July. Local companies such as Cantium Gin, The 43 Club and Artist Liam Brennan have also been hugely generous in donating auction lots including sports memorabilia, art and experiences. For more information on the auction and the lots available click here: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/penguins4alexanderdevine#none



Amy Ward, project manager at Penguins has worked closely with the charity for several years: "Alexander Devine is such a special charity and so close to our hearts. Penguins have always supported with their Heaven Sent Ball each year and when the ball had to be postponed because of Covid-19, we still wanted to offer our support but needed to find a different way to do it. A silent auction is the perfect way to raise funds and engage with the charity’s supporters while we are unable to meet in person."



CEO and Co-founder, Fiona Devine, praised the incredible support of Penguins: “We are so grateful for everything Penguins does for us. They have always been there beside us and have been so instrumental in our journey to create a children's hospice service for Berkshire. They are much more than corporate partners; they are an integral part of the Alexander Devine family!



This year would have been our 12th Heaven Sent Ball with Penguins at our side, but sadly due to Covid-19 we have had to cancel the event as well as most of our fundraising activities for the foreseeable future. Our fundraising opportunities are currently quite limited so the amazing support of businesses like Penguins is vital in generating the funds we need to continue to be there for families that depend on us.”



