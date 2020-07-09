ILEA UK announces 2020/21 Board

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) UK has announced its 2020/21 board Cecilia Lavin, Head of EMEA sales at One World Rental, who is remaining president of the association for a second term, will be leading the board and its focus to be an inclusive and inspiring global community that develops and engages event professionals, while being a leading voice for all areas and developments in the creative events industry.





The 20/21 ILEA UK board:

• Carlo Zoccali, Farnborough International – Past President and VP of Finance

• Sarah Yeats, Sledge – VP of Membership

• Jacqui Partridge, Partridge Events – VP of Programmes and education

• Georgia Ward, Custard Communications – VP of Marcomms

• Priya Narain, Boulevard Events –Membership director at large

• Erica Pew, Well Heeled Consultancy – Membership director at large

• Jolene Price, Hawthorn – Programmes director at large

• Jason Henderson, Off To Work – Education director at large

• Robert Kenward, YOU Search & Select – Educational engagement director at large

• Jeremy Vilquin, Cvent – Marcomms director at large

• Joanna Hartle, Hartle O’Hare – Programmes and education committee

• Ian Silcock, Partridge Events – Programmes and education committee



Supporting the efforts of the association will be an advisory board, including:

• Manuela Cadarso, Cheerful Twentyfirst –Sustainability and innovation ambassador

• Calum Di Lieto, C&IT – Diversity & inclusion ambassador

• Mark Maher, Boulevard Events – Wellbeing ambassador



Cecilia Lavin said: “I’m thrilled to welcome our 20/2021 board and thank them for their dedication to not only ILEA UK, but the wider events industry. This is an incredibly challenging time for our wonderful industry and the professionals working within it. Over the next year we will be working together to champion the live events sector and provide our members and partners with opportunities to reconnect, revive and renovate through our events and educational programme.”



