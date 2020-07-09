ILEA UK announces 2020/21 Board

The 20/21 ILEA UK board:
• Carlo Zoccali, Farnborough International – Past President and VP of Finance
• Sarah Yeats, Sledge – VP of Membership
• Jacqui Partridge, Partridge Events – VP of Programmes and education
• Georgia Ward, Custard Communications – VP of Marcomms
• Priya Narain, Boulevard Events –Membership director at large
• Erica Pew, Well Heeled Consultancy – Membership director at large
• Jolene Price, Hawthorn – Programmes director at large
• Jason Henderson, Off To Work – Education director at large
• Robert Kenward, YOU Search & Select – Educational engagement director at large
• Jeremy Vilquin, Cvent – Marcomms director at large
• Joanna Hartle, Hartle O’Hare – Programmes and education committee
• Ian Silcock, Partridge Events – Programmes and education committee
Supporting the efforts of the association will be an advisory board, including:
• Manuela Cadarso, Cheerful Twentyfirst –Sustainability and innovation ambassador
• Calum Di Lieto, C&IT – Diversity & inclusion ambassador
• Mark Maher, Boulevard Events – Wellbeing ambassador
Cecilia Lavin said: “I’m thrilled to welcome our 20/2021 board and thank them for their dedication to not only ILEA UK, but the wider events industry. This is an incredibly challenging time for our wonderful industry and the professionals working within it. Over the next year we will be working together to champion the live events sector and provide our members and partners with opportunities to reconnect, revive and renovate through our events and educational programme.”
