Venues positively adopt new hygiene standards

Venues are keen to demonstrate their commitment to offering a safe environment when business meetings and events return, says the Meetings Industry Association (mia).





Since its launch just over a week ago, the trade association has been inundated with applications for its new AIM Secure accreditation.



The enhanced national quality accreditation for venues featuring vital infection prevention and control protocols, is part of the mia’s package of support to assist the sector with their reopening preparations.



Over 800 AIM accredited venues need to meet the new criteria, to be awarded the increased professional quality standard that demonstrates to buyers their organisation’s pledge to offering a first-class service safely and responsibly for the health of staff and customers.



Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “We have been delighted with the response from both hotels and venues across the UK, who clearly appreciate the need to help reassure event buyers that, when we are given the green light, they will be operating safely.



“Nearly 50 venues have already achieved the rigorous new annual AIM Secure standard, while those currently going through the process are soon expected to take this figure to the 100 mark, demonstrating the quality of their meeting and events facilities, their commitment to delivering a healthy and hygienic environment, as well as their service delivery and compliance with legislation. At any time during the 12 months they could be asked to allow our independent assessors to visit and review their venue and portfolio of evidence.”



The mia will shortly be revealing a further benefit for securing AIM Secure that helps ensure venues remain compliant.



