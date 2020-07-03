Business Visits & Events Partnership welcomes three new members

The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP) has welcomed a number of new partners to the organisation including Unique Venues of London (UVL), International Association of Speakers Bureaus (IASB) and Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA).





This takes the number of full partners in the BVEP, which is the umbrella body and advocacy group for the UK’s £70 billion events industry, to 24. Earlier this year both MPI and MIA re-joined the organisation as full members.



In recent months the BVEP has played a pivotal role in providing a voice for the UK events industry as it continues to lobby government for a reopening date for the industry to begin its recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.



UVL represents a collection of more than 80 specialist venues within the capital. The organisation provides its members with insight into market trends and is there to provide a collective voice on behalf of its members.



Lisa Hatswell, Managing Director, Unique Venues of London said “We’re all going through a very uncertain and challenging time as an industry and are keen to continue working on our recovery. The support that the BVEP has given the industry and its partners over recent months has been outstanding. We are delighted that we can be part of this wider community and look forward to working with our colleagues to strengthen our collective voice in these exceptional times.”



Also joining BVEP is IASB, a non-profit trade membership organisation of speakers bureaus, lecture agencies and speaker management companies across the globe. IASB provides leadership to the bureau industry through education, resources and partnerships with organisations that support the meetings and events industry.



PLASA, the leading body suppliers of technologies and services to the event and entertainment industries has also joined BVEP. PLASA, which represents suppliers across the globe, provides its members with events and training courses as well as providing advisory and support services.



Commenting on the partnership’s new members, Simon Hughes, Chair, of the BVEP said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new members UVL, IASB and PLASA all of which are leading representative bodies in their sectors. As an industry we are still in limbo over a reopening date and the BVEP are continuing to lobby and work with government for an answer. The growth in our membership demonstrates our partners commitment and support of our work and message for the entire sector. There has never been a more relevant time for the entire industry to unite and speak with one voice as it looks to start its road to recovery”.



