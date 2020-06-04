Experts weigh in: The new normal for post-COVID events

As the hospitality industry prepares for the post-COVID comeback, iVvy is staging a live webinar with leading industry panelists offering venue operators strategies, tactics and forecasts for recovery. To be held 10am GMT+1 and 7pm AEST Thursday 11 June, the event is free for industry professionals.





Hospitality consultant Heather Hart, Twickenham Experience Ltd Managing Director Nils Braude, Mathew Jayne of Unique Venues of Manchester and Jonathan Lui, Director of Revenue Strategy and Marketing Operations of glh Hotels join iVvy’s Rachael Grimsey in an exclusive digital event to chart the ‘new normal’ as venues across the UK and Europe re-open.



“Gain first-hand advice from hospitality leaders on best practices to accelerate your venue’s recovery,” says Grimsey, iVvy’s Senior Vice President - Global Sales & Partnerships.



From technology and automation to revenue management and profitability amid reduced capacity, The Future of Meetings & Events promises actionable insights to get ahead of the curve.



“The appetite for meetings and events has altered,” says Lauren Hall, CEO and Founder of iVvy. “Organisers and attendees will undoubtedly be cautious about attending events again. Health and safety is a prime concern, and the onus is squarely on venues to ensure best practice in hygiene, social distancing, catering and communications to bolster consumer confidence in booking and attending future events.



“In addition to social distancing, we’ll also see more automation as the meetings industry searches for cost savings to compensate for potential profit impacts, with reduced capacities and increased delivery costs,” Hall says.



“For many venues, the operational requirements of upholding government regulations coupled with their reduced workforce resulting from significant budget cuts may make hosting events seem impossible. We’ve partnered industry leaders to offer guidance for venue operators on post-COVID compliance, maximising revenue even with diminished demand, and identifying where the opportunity lies ahead.”



The FREE webinar will cover key issues for operators including:

• Key strategies for success as venues prepare to re-open in the coming weeks

• Tactics to maximise efficiency and revenue, even with a diminished workforce

• Technology and automation to achieve more with less

• Opportunities for venues - big and small

• The ‘new normal’ - forecasts for the future of meetings and events



This exclusive event is tailored for venue operators and strictly limited to 100 attendees. Register at https://bit.ly/2ZZkqjn



