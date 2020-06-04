Hospitality leaders come together to tackle service transformation through technology in a post-pandemic world

The potential of technology to revamp customer service across the hotel industry is being brainstormed and debated by the executive leaders at the third HospitalityInside Think Tank 2020 organised by hospitalityInside.com.





The annual Think Tank event about digitalisation will return on 23 June 2020 – taking place as an exclusive virtual forum for the first time – bringing together executives to address the future of hospitality. Insights will include how technology, innovation and digital maturity is impacting and transforming service delivery, whilst addressing the changes, challenges and opportunities this brings.



Moderated for the third consecutive year by hospitality management consultant Tim Davis, managing director of PACE Dimensions, the day-long think tank will focus on the steps the hospitality sector needs to take to enhance its service delivery, and survive, with the compounded impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis will open the event with his session titled ‘Reboot, Recover, Reposition’, by setting the scene for how companies will need to adapt to address the biggest underlying trends impacting and the effects of the current COVID 19 crisis.



Tim Davis, managing director, PACE Dimensions explains: “Rapid innovations in technology and rising digital maturity are transforming how service is delivered. As travel restrictions begin to ease, there are clear opportunities for hoteliers to maximise technology to reduce face-to-face contact and boost guest confidence that they have chosen the right brand to protect their wellbeing.



“The 2020 edition of the HospitalityInside Think Tank will explore how hospitality businesses can transform their operating model and embrace the right technology approach in order to compete in a way they have never done before. The event is a unique collaboration of some of the best brains in the business. Participants will enjoy debate, knowledge sharing and insight into how hospitality brands will need to reform to tackle new norms.”



Other speakers at the Think Tank include business leaders from brands such as Accor, Ruby Hotels, Zoku, Langham Hospitality and Sabre Hospitality. Sessions will address the opportunities and challenges for both established, multi-brand, global hospitality businesses, and disrupter, single-brand operations. The day will also see experts in the fields of retail and artificial intelligence share their experiences and learnings in using technology to give greater autonomy to consumers.



Sessions include:

• Global Talk – a look at the opportunities in rising digital maturity by multi-brand hotels featuring Duncan O’Rourke, COO Central Europe, Accor, and another chain representative.

• Europe Talk – how hotel concepts and service from smaller brands drives differentiation and the implication of this on future operating models, a group discussion led by Michael Struck, CEO and founder, Ruby Hotels, and Jens Gmiat, COO, Zoku

• Talk Service Delivery in Retail – keynote address detailing speed in the revolution of retail by Dr. Volker Kraft, managing partner of the retail and shopping centre business, ECE Group

• Talk Service and Revenue – an insight session on how hotels are boosting revenue from every guest by Stefan Leser, CEO, Langham Hospitality, and Frank Trampert, managing director EMEA and APAC, Sabre Hospitality Solutions

• Talk AI – keynote speech on how artificial intelligence can aid making decisions in an unpredictable world from Tom Seddon, CEO-in-residence, foundry.ai



Register to join Tim Davis from PACE Dimensions and fellow speakers at hitt.world.



A regular speaker at hospitality events and conferences, Davis is a highly experienced management consultant whose thought leadership on the factors impacting the hospitality industry is sought after by the world’s largest and most successful hotel brands. Davis founded PACE Dimensions in 2010 as a new breed of research and management consultancy for the travel, leisure and hospitality sectors. PACE Dimensions, under Davis’ leadership, helps global companies improve their performance and competitive edge by developing winning strategies and transforming business processes.



