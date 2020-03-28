ITCM MESSAGE TO OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Exchange your goodwill messages via this website!

ITCM Website has a unique facility in being able to reach out to so many MICE organisations in the world’s key markets. We are well aware, through many hundreds of emails every day from every area of the planet, that the corona virus emergency has brought the MICE sector to a standstill.





It is to be hoped that the stringent rules being laid down by so many countries will succeed in controlling the epidemic and permit business to get back to normal very quickly.



Being obliged to stay apart out of necessity has certainly put a very forceful emphasis on how much we all need to gather at meetings and conferences and to network and get updated at exhibitions. We very quickly came to realise how much we have missed the opportunities to meet, exchange views and renew old acquaintanceships and make new friends.



It is also to be hoped that, once the menace of the virus has passed, we will very quickly be able to get busy with the pent-up need for gatherings and regain much, if not all, of the lost ground.



If any organisers or venues wish to keep in touch with the global MICE sector, ITCM is ready to go live with your messages of friendship and encouragement in the coming weeks. Email them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



