Meetings Industry Association reacts to the Chancellor’s statement

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the Meetings Industry Association, said: “In the wake of the Chancellor’s announcement last week regarding support for UK businesses and employers we have been eager to see how our valued self-employed event professionals would be supported.





“In last nights statement, Rishi Sunak outlined an additional financial package for the self-employed within the UK in a plight to stem the immediate economic and employment losses to the UK market.



“The business, meetings and events industry has to recognise the important part our self-employed professionals play in our overall success. From AV professionals and event organisers to entertainers and sales and marketing professionals, these partners are the cornerstone to driving creativity and growth.



“The mia will continue to push the Government to deliver on this promise but urges the Chancellor to expedite delivery of the self-employed taxable grant sooner, providing the vital support this sector needs after a month of uncertainty, cancelled contracts, delayed payments and bleak forecasting.



“We must also recognise that unlike UK businesses, the self-employed are simply that. In most cases they will have limited resource to call upon to assist in the application process, planning for the future and legal and financial advice. As the leading industry trade body representing the full breadth of the business, meetings and events industry, we want to ensure our self-employed colleagues are supported and recognised.



“We are encouraging the industry to air their concerns at our dedicated email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We will also continue to update our COVID-19 business support resources on the mia website and will include practical guidance for the self-employed in due course.”



