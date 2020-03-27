Lex Butler comments on Chancellor's statement on support for freelances

Lex Butler, Chair HBAA comments, 'At last the Chancellor has come to the rescue of the thousands of self-employed freelances who play vital roles in our industry, and with a scheme that gives them parity with employees. It will be a great relief to them.





'But there is great concern because they won't access this support until June. Some won't survive the two months without looking to secure the interest free loans, growing their personal debt.



'Also I see a potential hole in this, which worries me. Those who are sole employees within a limited company are not classified as self-employed or sole traders. As directors of a limited company, they can't claim the 80% as an employee or as self-employed. So they will suffer having to apply for Universal Credit where many are already struggling to register, and business loans.'



