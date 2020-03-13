RWS Entertainment Group Kicks Off European Expansion with Launch of London HQ

Award-winning production and live experience company expands global footprint

RWS Entertainment Group—a full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences—today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Monument, London.





Founded by CEO Ryan Stana in 2003, the New York City based RWS Entertainment Group is the world’s premier production company—producing immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical, and corporate sectors.



RWS plans to bring a new level of experience to the EMEA market, expanding upon its impressive portfolio of clients which include Holland America Line, Azamara, Virgin Voyages, Iberostar, Hard Rock Resorts International, Europa-Park and Resort, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Nickelodeon, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, Mattel, Westfield and O, The Oprah Magazine to name a few.



Future operations include expanding theatrical production into the West End as well as bringing its theatrical, commercial and film casting arm, Binder Casting across the pond. Binder Casting handles global casting for The Lion King, Beauty & The Beast at Shanghai Disney Resorts, the Radio City Rockettes, as well as commercial casting for Audi among other projects. In addition, plans are in place for opening and operating a studio and rehearsal space which will mirror its 5200 square meters location in NYC.



“The launch of our European headquarters in the UK’s creative capital is significant for us and is symbolic of our growing commitment to serving the EMEA market with a new level of custom experiences”, adds Ryan Stana, RWS Entertainment Group’s CEO and Founder. “We have been operating out of our New York City headquarters for 17 years. During that time, we have formed invaluable connections with some of North America’s top creatives, performers, brands and taste-makers. As we open our second office in London, our goal is to continue to build current brand partnerships and create new relationships with Europe’s top industry stakeholders as well as drive further growth throughout the EMEA market.”



With its new headquarters in London, RWS will now be able to work alongside its existing European partners and clients with greater ease and precision, improving logistics and coordination, and reducing costs and transport requirements. Carl Hackett, who recently joined RWS as Director, Business Development EMEA, from Merlin Entertainment, where he creatively managed 75 properties around the globe, adds: “The new team in London will bring to the table a strong knowledge of the European market, and much-needed local insight to drive further growth throughout EMEA. We are excited for this new chapter in RWS’ story, and to continue revolutionising the entertainment sector both in the UK and on a global scale.”



RWS currently entertains nearly 300 million people a year around the globe and produces over 400 experiences yearly, over 4.5 million square meters on land and sea. This includes everything from original shows, branded entertainment, immersive experiences to full-service installations. The company currently employs 110 full-time creative and operational staff in its New York City location while also employing over 4,500 performers and technicians around the world.



RWS Entertainment Group offers the only truly turn-key solution to live consumer experiences. From conceptualization, design, and casting all the way to logistics management, execution and operation, the company’s approach creates a seamless, “one-stop shop” experience for RWS clients, allowing them to collaborate with an award-winning team of creatives to produce extraordinary experiences, all under one roof.



RWS Entertainment Group already has an impressive portfolio of clients in Europe, including global retail & property giant Westfield and one of Europe’s most popular theme parks, Europa-Park and Resort.



‘RWS Entertainment Group has already helped us magnify our global platform by recruiting top-notch talent from around the world and helping us build our character personas at Europa-Park and Resort. We are looking forward to have this trusted partner open an office in Europe, ensuring that we have an on-the-ground resource to further develop our entertainment offering,’ says Thomas Mack, Managing Director at Europa-Park and Resort.



