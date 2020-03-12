CWT launches web-based flight bookings on myCWT

With this new functionality, CWT now offers air and hotel booking capabilities across all five proprietary channels of its myCWT platform

CWT has introduced web-based flight booking capabilities to its global B2B4E travel management platform, myCWT. In addition to using their company’s chosen online booking provider, traveling employees can now book flights and hotels through any of CWT’s servicing and booking channels, including web, mobile, email, telephone and messaging for their corporate travel.





“We are excited about this new launch. It is yet another milestone in our quest to enrich the travel experience of our clients’ employees and fulfill our three core brand promises - simplify travel, unlock possibilities and move forward, together,” said Niklas Andreen, CWT’s Chief Traveler Experience Officer. “Our clients asked us for a complementary booking experience similar to the one offered by the OTAs but with the benefits of being in-policy. We’ve delivered this with a booking choice that is both fast and easy.”



During four months of intensive beta testing with eleven clients, this new offer gained excellent traction, clearly filling a previously unmet need.



“We were overwhelmed by the positive response as travelers quickly adopted this convenient self service channel. Interestingly, we also saw a very strong uplift in in-policy, compliant hotel bookings, likely because travelers were able to book their entire trip in one place,” commented Andreen.



During the pilot phase, where travelers were able to make air and hotel bookings through all channels and also had access to the new 24/7 messaging service, the percentage of digital transactions made using myCWT app and web channels jumped to double digits.



“Simplifying the booking process is, of course, a key priority – but our role doesn’t end there. It’s just as important for travelers to be able to reach out to us for support at other points in their journey, via their preferred channel. We will be adding additional functionalities to our myCWT platform in the near future, such as the ability to cancel flights via the web and mobile app,” he added.



The introduction of web-based flight bookings is one of many platform improvements CWT is committed to implementing in 2020 to improve the traveler experience. To start, the functionality is available in 25 countries in 13 languages, and will be rolled out in phases to CWT clients through 2020.



