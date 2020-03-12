The Event Marketing Association launches online members forum to discuss COVID -19

The Event Marketing Association (EMA) THE Association exclusively for corporate or client-side event professionals has launched an online forum for members to discuss COVID -19 and the effect it is having on their events and businesses at large.





The forum will be regularly updated with the latest government advice and other useful resources collated specifically to help members through these challenging times, and it will be a safe space for members to share their issues and discuss them with their peers. The information will also be collated anonymously and will help inform the events industry on the position of the corporate market.



James Hitchen, General Manager of the EMA said: “The EMA is uniquely positioned to gather vitally important information and opinion directly from the businesses making crucial decisions about forthcoming events. As much as we are pulling together as an industry to avoid cancellations, we are driven by the decisions of business and as we learnt in the crash of 2008, events are a very easy element to cut in times of crisis. If a corporate changes its plans, then that impacts on the whole supply chain. We will listen to the collective voice of our corporate members and feedback to the industry to help inform short to midterm strategy.”



Entry level to the association is FREE so if you are a corporate event professional you can join the community now to stay on top of Coronavirus Crisis.



