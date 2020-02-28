Advantage Business Travel and Business Travel Association announce new strategic partnership

Advantage Business Travel and the Business Travel Association (BTA) announced today that they have strengthened their strategic partnership, with both partners working together on industry issues and affairs, thought leadership, events and training.





The collaboration between the BTA and Advantage is the next natural step in the relationship between the parties as more than 60 per cent of BTA’s members are also members of Advantage. The consortium is the largest business travel member organisation in the UK and has a total of 122 Travel Management Company members who collectively produce over £3.5billion of business travel sales each year.



“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the BTA as it demonstrates the commitment, we have to supporting our business travel members;” commented Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership. “Members will benefit from greater cohesiveness in the business travel community and we are confident that our connection with the BTA will deliver mutual benefits for all.”



Clive Wratten, CEO of the BTA added: “We are thrilled to be establishing a strategic partnership with Advantage Travel Partnership to be able to support and guide members of the Business Travel industry even better, whilst ensuring their voice is heard as a driving force of local and international trade.”



2020 is a year of transformation for Advantage Business Travel with the consortia realigning business travel products and services to ensure members have a holistic view of resources available to them. Over the coming year Advantage will provide a greater cohesive commercial proposition including airline agreements and increased meeting programme inventory. Representing a global network in more than 70 countries, Advantage will continue to expand representation around the globe with a greater focus on the US and Asia through the WIN Global Travel Network.



The BTA is the authority on business travel. Working collaboratively across the industry and with the government to promote the integral role of business travel and events to the wider economy. The BTA focuses on delivering practical solutions to challenges and market changes, as well as supporting best practice, sustainability and the well-being of travellers.



