Travel and Transport launches first of its kind wellbeing service for travelers

Eastman Chemical Company excited to roll out early stages of program to employees

Travel and Transport has today launched a new service driving practical, trip-specific wellbeing recommendations directly to customers’ travelers.

The company will integrate wellbeing advice and tips into pre-trip communication with travelers, such as the trip summary email travelers receive 24 hours before a journey, and within Dash Mobile, Travel and Transport’s app that provides a traveler’s needs all in one place.





The service provides travelers with practical and actionable recommendations specific to their trip, including:

• Healthy restaurant options near their hotel

• What fitness facilities their hotel offers

• Information on nearby parks and fitness facilities available to them

• Tips to combat jet lag and managing time differences



Initial feedback from Travel and Transport’s pilot customers, including Eastman Chemical Company, a leading global chemical and carbon renewal technology organization, has been overwhelmingly positive since trials began at the start of the year.



“Eastman Chemical Company is excited to be in the early stages of rolling out Travel and Transport’s new wellbeing program to our employees. Wellbeing is becoming a core responsibility of good corporate citizenship helping to drive employee engagement, organizational energy and productivity,” said Melinda Miller, Travel Services Manager at Eastman Chemical Company. “We are excited about this new offering and look forward to our continued work with Travel and Transport on future enhancements.”



“We are always looking for ways to improve the traveler experience, and that includes wellbeing,” said Kevin O’Malley, Chairman and CEO of Travel and Transport. “The pre-trip advice is part of a larger wellbeing initiative at Travel and Transport to provide travel managers with tools to improve traveler wellbeing and engagement. Additional tools for travel managers will be unveiled later this year.”



“Travel makes it hard to eat healthily, stick to exercise routines, and get a good night’s sleep. It also causes stress, impacts job satisfaction, and puts strain on family life,” said Josh Gunn, Head of Global Product and Digital Marketing. “Finding healthy food, staying active, managing jet lag, and a lack of quality recovery are the biggest challenges business travelers face to their wellbeing. We will provide practical, trip-specific recommendations, giving travelers actionable advice to help them stay healthy and productive.”



Added Gunn: “Travel isn’t just about getting someone from A to B. For us, it’s about taking care of travelers. Are we giving them solutions that make their lives easier while traveling? Are we helping them to focus on what matters? Are we helping them be their best selves? That’s why the traveler experience is so important.”



