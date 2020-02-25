VisitBritain invites nominations for the Best of British category at the Off To Work Event Photography Awards 2020

VisitBritain is sponsoring the new Best of British category at the Off To Work Event Photography Awards 2020.

The awards honour photographers of all levels who contribute show stopping imagery that supports the events industry in the UK.

The Best of British category will recognise the many talented photographers who help events across the country tell their story through captivating imagery and celebrate the country’s excellence in business events.





VisitBritain will be looking for hero images that capture the strength of events in the UK and attract the attention of international planners, showcasing the outstanding venues, attractions and experiences that are available throughout the country.



VisitBritain Head of Business Events Kerrin MacPhie, said: “We are delighted to support the Event Photography Awards 2020, helping raise awareness of the many hardworking event photographers who provide organisers with inspiring content that truly tells the story of meetings and events and captures their importance.



“Strong imagery plays an integral role in what we do, allowing us to communicate our world-class destinations, venues and incentive products to international event planners. The Best of British category celebrates those photographers who best capture our message of welcome by shining the spotlight on our outstanding visitor experience.”



Competition Director of the Off To Work Event Photography Awards, Graham Hill adds: “We are thrilled that VisitBritain have chosen to support the EPAs with a view to using award-winning photos to promote the UK around the world as a great destination for events. We very much look forward to seeing shots submitted into the new Best of British category that capture the magic and mastery of the British events sector and/or encapsulate the great British spirit at an event, be that of creativity, community, fortitude or fun.”



Now in its seventh year, the winners of the Off To Work Event Photography Awards will be announced at the official awards ceremony, taking place at No.4 Hamilton Place in Mayfair on Tuesday 5 May 2020. Ahead of the event, all entries will be judged by a panel of event industry experts. Entries close on Monday 9th March 2020.



VisitBritain promotes business events worldwide under the Events are GREAT brand, part of the UK Government’s GREAT Britain campaign. Events are GREAT drives awareness of Britain’s destinations and products, to increase the number of business events and grow international delegate attendance, boosting local economies.



