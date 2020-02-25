CWT partners with Timeshifter to offer jet lag solution for traveling employees

CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, announces partnership with Timeshifter® – The Jet Lag App®. Timeshifter gives business travelers the ability to create their own personalized jet lag avoidance plans based on sleep pattern, chronotype*, itinerary, and personal preferences - such as pre-travel adjustment, or the use of melatonin for even faster adaptation.





“As a frequent business traveler, I know the jet lag routine all too well. I tend to be tired, awake, and hungry at the wrong time, and it can be difficult to recover from a trip,” said Patrice Simon, CWT’s Vice President of New Product Development. “We are thrilled to offer an innovative solution that empowers traveling employees with personalized jet lag plans to increase their productivity during business meetings abroad.”



Jet lag is a very common culprit of efficient job performance, family disruption, and good health while traveling across multiple time zones, and 93% of passengers traveling on long-haul flights said they struggle with jet lag, according to a study by Conde Nast Traveler. Timeshifter is founded on real sleep and circadian neuroscience. Based on 63,607 questionnaires collected from travelers using Timeshifter, only 3.62% struggled with jet lag when the advice is followed.



Timeshifter is developed with Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Steven Lockley. Dr. Lockley has worked for more than a decade applying circadian science to NASA astronauts to alleviate their jet lag and improve sleep and alertness when training overseas as well as helping to shift their sleep rhythms prior to shuttle launches.



Timeshifter is available to CWT clients around the world that want to include a jet lag solution in their travel program.



