ABPCO – practicing what it preaches to achieve 15% rise in new members

Recent research amongst ABPCO members shows that the association is continuing to evolve, resulting in high levels of membership retention, member satisfaction and financial stability.

With an 94% renewal rate plus an 15% rise in new members ABPCO is continuing to grow as an organisation. When combined with the association’s professional approach to governance and financial management, ABPCO has maintained a healthy cash reserve whilst investing in significant member resources such as an expanded event programme and new learning resource focused website.





During the recent membership renewal process ABPCO asked members why they continued to be a part of the association. Responses included:



· “ABPCO is the perfect forum for like-minded event professionals to share ideas as well as offer support if needed. It is always nice to hear the experiences of other event professionals. ABPCO also proves invaluable for self-development therefore increasing my knowledge and expertise in the field.”



· “Being a member of ABPCO is a great way of meeting people who work within the same industry to share ideas and suggestions to help within our individual daily challenges. It’s great knowing that although we are a small company, there is always support within the ABPCO family if we needed it.”



· “ABPCO is a great way for industry peers to connect, network and share best practice and ideas. The round table events are fantastic and give you the opportunity to learn from others and share your thoughts in an informal setting.”



The 15% increase in new members included the following 14 in-house association professionals:

· Suzy Rowlands – BACD

· Angharad Belcher – BSAVA

· Mike Smith, Parul Patel and Vicky Comber - Renewable UK

· Candice Kass – ISBL

· Heidi Cross – NASUWT

· Michelle Gallagher – RCPSG

· Helen Gibb – Royal Town Planning Institute

· Jane Elsom – Company of Biologists

· Claire Garland – Institute of Physics

· Jessica Davies – PLSA

· Allison Garroghan – Alzheimers

· Sarah Harper – IPSE



Of the Full and Associate members leaving ABPCO during the last membership cycle five are being replaced by new professionals coming into the roles.



ABPCO joint chair Jo Powel commented: “It might be a cliché but ABPCO really is going from strength to strength. Not only is membership on the rise but the new members are from a wide variety of different organisations. Old members stay with us due to the value we deliver professionally and everything is underpinned by the association’s excellence in terms of governance and management.”



