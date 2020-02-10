ATPI announces new technology investment strategy with launch of Endeavour programme

The leading travel and events management business, the ATPI Group today announces a new technology-focused investment strategy. As part of this strategy the company is launching its Endeavour programme, developed to offer both financial backing and market knowledge to technology start-ups that are disrupting and driving the sector.





The programme will build on ATPI’s existing proprietary capabilities in technology and be structured as a series of individual investment and development projects.



As part of its ongoing commitment to a partnership-based approach to customer service, ATPI is focusing both its investment and growth strategy on companies that share its passion for innovation and drive for new solutions. The priority of this new strategic focus is companies that have the capability and agility to build and grow their software to meet the changing needs of customers. These are value creators that can work to move the landscapes of both content and platforms for the buyer and the traveller forward.



The development of this new strategy comes in direct response to changing trends in corporate travel and booking behaviours. The next wave of innovation, increasingly fragmented online content and growing adoption of self-fulfilment are all driving the demand for new technology. ATPI offers bespoke technology solutions to clients and as part of this strategy the company will work to further improve the services it provides via the most comprehensive suite of technology available on the market.



Project Edge is the first early stage investment, as part of this strategy. Edge is an investment in the online booking tool taptrip which is already making remarkable in-roads in revolutionising the online booking experience. The investment in taptrip is significant, earning ATPI a seat on the taptrip Board. Further partnerships and investments are expected to follow in the coming months.



Ali Hussain, chief innovation and technology officer, ATPI said: “ATPI has a long-standing history of investment in innovative technology which we have achieved either from a proprietary position or as a strategic partner. As part of this new strategy we are keen to build on this by investing in technology that focuses on the next stage of the innovation cycle, the individualised customer experience.



“We know from our own portfolio, a significant portion of which are SMEs, that there is a keen demand for technology to meet the needs of growing SMEs. These customers look to ATPI to provide technology and services that meet the ever-evolving needs of their own business travellers, as the business itself evolves.



To achieve this we are constantly looking for future investment opportunities with like-minded technology companies that offer innovative and revolutionary solutions. “The Endeavour programme keeps a watching brief for true disruptors in this space that show promise of scale for us and our clients. This is a key factor when deciding which companies will be part of this new strategy. Our approach and investments will enable us to further build our customer offer through new integrations and tailored solutions which will lead the market.”



