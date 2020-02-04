UKSV celebrate 17-Year anniversary working on the NatWest everywoman Awards

For the 17th year running UKSV has once again provided its services to one of the most prestigious business award ceremonies in the calendar - the NatWest everywoman Awards.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the female entrepreneurs transforming the face of business in the UK, was held on 3rd of December 2019 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.





This high-profile affair, part of the offer of the global EverywomanNetwork, champions women in enterprise from all walks of life. In 2019 nominees came from industries ranging from art and social enterprises to wellness and beauty, each with her own inspiring story of success.



UKSV was there to shine the light on the winners – literally. Working in partnership with the everywoman Award’s in-house events team, they were tasked with ensuring the event looked and sounded fantastic for the 350 attendees, providing all the audio-visual elements. This included stage-side screens, the sound system, lighting, staging and sets, as well as a projector, laptops and film elements.



Designed to impress, but mindful of a prudent budget for the event, the service was delivered with the best value for the client in mind.



An on-site team also supported the smooth running of the luncheon event, on hand throughout to deliver technical support, and, as is the UKSV way, going above and beyond to step in with support to tackle other issues that came up on the day.



Uncommon in the events industry, UKSV has a relationship with everywoman which spans two decades and has worked in partnership with them on the NatWest everywoman Awards since their inception in 2003. This long-standing connection is the basis for true partnership working; UKSV are seen as an extension of the client’s team, rather than simply supplying a service. This is made possible by UKSV’s relentless focus on innovation and flexibility, which means they are able to consistently respond to and reflect the changing needs of the client.



Katie Trice, Head of Event Operations at everywoman said: “We are proud of this important event which provides a high-profile platform to celebrate the success of women entrepreneurs, and as such it’s very important to us that it has the right look and feel.



“Having worked with UKSV on this for so many years, we know they work seamlessly with our own team. We trust implicitly them to deliver exactly what we need and to help ensure this is the fantastic event these worthy winners deserve.”



The event was a resounding success, and once again is set to provide a springboard for the winners, bringing them a new investment, mentors and recognition.



