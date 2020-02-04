Crest Planning signs event safety deal with Harlequins Rugby Football Club 

Event safety specialist Crest Planning is to supply its multi award-winning event safety app, Halo, to the Harlequins Rugby Football Club based at the Twickenham Stoop. Halo streamlines security, medical, facilities, maintenance and many other procedures at events, giving staff complete control and real-time, shared situational awareness from their own virtual command station.





From enabling operational staff to report and view incidents on their phones to showing incident locations so they can respond in a timely fashion, the app is integral to the safety of everyone involved in events.



Harlequins has a rich heritage in rugby in this country and abroad. The club has a reputation for producing and attracting players who have been innovators from Ronnie Poulton-Palmer and Adrian Stoop to William Wavell Wakefield in the first quarter of the 20th Century. Today the club features two diverse and richly talented squads of men and women playing in the top levels of rugby.



Lloyd Major, CEO & Co-Founder of Crest Planning, says of the deal: “Halo now has a footprint in football, cricket and rugby stadia. As well as covering major global tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, British Athletics Championships and the recent Royal Navy Winter Sports Championships. We’re very proud to support safety officers working in sports stadia or outdoor sporting events by helping them shoulder their risks, organise their teams and make use of the best tools on the market to supersede spreadsheets and WhatsApps.”



Head of Operations at Harlequins Rugby Union, Jennifer Motet, says: “The introduction of Halo has been a real game changer for us at Harlequins. The system is so easy to use and has been quickly adopted by the operational team including those technophobes! It has improved match day operations by enabling quick reporting and visibility of outstanding issues, along with all staff notifications which have proved really useful. We are also using it for non-match days to have oversight of responses to facility issues – another great tool which will make us more efficient as an organisation. Throughout all of this the Halo team have been hugely supportive and worked with the team to make sure we are using the system to its best ability.”



Since its launch in 2018, Halo has been deployed across cricket, rugby and football stadia helping to keep tens of thousands of people safe at every game as well as large well-known events from festivals and marathons to carnivals.



