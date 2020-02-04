The Meetings Industry Association to ‘Inspire Change’ at upcoming sustainability event

The Meeting Industry Association’s (mia) will be inspiring the sector to address their green credentials at a dedicated event this month.

Taking place at London’s BMA House in the evening of Tuesday 11 February, ‘Inspiring Change’ will bring together some of the UK’s leading sustainability minds and suppliers to challenge and provide the business meetings and events industry with pioneering sustainability alternatives and solutions.





Delegates to the event, which will follow the association’s 30th AGM, will hear from an inspiring set of speakers, including BMA House’s green ambassador Victoria Lewis, who will share best practice, discuss the growing demand for sustainable credentials from event organisers and identify how to get ahead of the eco curve.



Confirmed supplier will include:

• Food waste experts, UK Harvest

• Bamboo tissue innovators, The Cheeky Panda

• Sustainable beer producers, Beer products

• Biodegradable cup producers, Huski Home

• Sustainable caterers, Eden Caterers

• Pasta straw suppliers, Stroodles

• Sustainable tourism champions, Green Tourism

• Zero-plastic packagers, Deli Pac



Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “With a continued strategy to promote best practice and inspire positive change across the industry, we’re delighted to be able to present a variety of environmental experts to drive the sustainable future of meetings and events business.



“We recognise the need to facilitate and inspire the much-needed changes across not just our industry, but organisations in general. Sustainability is currently at the forefront of operations and this trend will only continue, so we felt it was essential to bring together a diverse range of eco-friendly suppliers under one roof and exhibit their product alternatives in an inspiring showcase.”



The Inspiring Change exhibition follows the mia’s #20PercentLess initiative that was launched last year, to encourage the sector to reduce its reliance on single-use plastic.



