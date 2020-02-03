The University of Surrey’s world-leading School of Hospitality and Tourism Management launches new Degree Apprenticeship

Hospitality and tourism sector employers and the aspiring senior leaders they employ will now be able to access internationally-renowned learning and development at the cutting-edge of the industry – leading to a Master of Science (MSc) degree in hospitality and tourism management – following an announcement from the University of Surrey’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management (SHTM).





From May 2020 the University of Surrey will be one of only a few research-intensive universities to offer Degree Apprenticeships delivered mainly via a blend of online learning and face-to-face teaching. The Level 7 Senior Leader Degree Apprenticeship is the first programme available at Surrey and has been specifically developed in collaboration with industry experts to address skills gaps identified by employers in the hospitality, tourism and event sectors.



Professor Nigel Morgan, Head of SHTM, said: “SHTM has been delivering exceptional industry-focused courses for over 40 years and we pride ourselves on offering programmes that are both academically rigorous and anchored in the real world. Our new Degree Apprenticeship combines the best aspects of academic knowledge, business expertise and practical skills, and will enable leaders to develop the productivity and performance of their businesses.”



Apprentices will develop their Senior Leader knowledge, skills and behaviours and will be awarded a university Master’s Degree and a full apprenticeship, while working and collaborating with industry peers. It is available to apprentices throughout the country moving into senior or strategic management positions in the hospitality, tourism and events industry.



Degree Apprenticeships can also offer many benefits to employers as they are a cost effective way to train their workforce and boost staff retention utilising the apprenticeship levy to fund all or part of the training costs.



With SHTM’s world-class reputation for research in hospitality, tourism and events - ranking 1st in the UK and 7th globally by QS World Employability Rankings 2019 for work placements and research partnerships with employers - those participating in the degree apprenticeship will be working alongside some of the industry’s leading global experts.



Programme topics will include strategic management of companies, research methods and reflective practice, managing and leading people, and operations management with finance and marketing.



The University of Surrey will be launching more Degree Apprenticeships in September 2020 with the Surrey Business School leading the next additions to the portfolio.



Those interested in registering for the SHTM Senior Leader Degree Apprenticeship programme must apply by 1 April, with the programme commencing on 20 May 2020. Employers and employees interested in the programme can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to find out more or register their interest.



