Meet Gloucester launched at MEET South West

Meet Gloucester, the event-oriented destination marketing partnership for Gloucester launched on Friday at MEET South West. The partnership consists of leading venues, hotels and suppliers from Gloucester who came together to create a platform for corporate clients searching for the right destination for their event.





The partnership officially launched today at MEET South West, a trade show which brings together suppliers, venues, agencies and buyers from across the region for an opportunity to network and learn from industry leading professionals.



Marketing Gloucester and Gloucester Council have fully supported Meet Gloucester’s undertaking and their desire to target association, corporate and agency event business. Marketing Gloucester have provided initial digital support and seed funding to help kick start the operation via Gloucester BID.



Meet Gloucester is developed by key industry partners with an eagerness to see the city increase its presence as a meetings and events destination both domestically and internationally. Local partners who developed and launched the concept of Meet Gloucester are:

· Hatton Court Hotel

· Bowden Hall Hotel

· Gloucester Rugby

· Soaring Worldwide



Gloucester’s Mayor, Colin Organ comments “Gloucester is a vibrant and fast developing city with huge potential for growth within the meetings and events industry. Meet Gloucester will provide an ideal face for the city, bringing together its key suppliers, venues and hotels as we look to increase not just our offering but also the number of delegates coming to experience all we have to offer.”



