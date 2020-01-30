DRPG commit to supporting 15 students through Birmingham Hippodrome Education Network

As part of their 40th Anniversary goal to support 40 CSR projects in their 40th year, DRPG have partnered with independent charity Birmingham Hippodrome by sponsoring 15 places in Hippodrome Young Companies – a initiative which provides world-class professional platforms for talented young performers from Birmingham and the wider region to nurture their artistic talent.





The Worcestershire based creative communications agency chose to partner with Birmingham Hippodrome after taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. Run by The Big Give – the UK’s biggest match funding platform – pledges from DRPG, along with many other local businesses and individual supporters, were doubled to raise an astounding £28,000 for the Birmingham Hippodrome Education Network (HEN). Taking part in this challenge meant DRPG could provide more bursaries to more students.



HEN works with schools and colleges in some of the most deprived areas in Birmingham and wider region. The team work to address the decline in arts and culture provision in the education by giving over 5,250 children and young people an opportunity to connect with the arts in a meaningful way. All 15 places in Hippodrome Young Companies supported by DRPG will be allocated to students from four of the 32 schools and colleges within the network.



Dale Parmenter, DRPG CEO, said: “We are committed to supporting young people in our community and we are delighted to be named one of project partners of Birmingham Hippodrome. As a creative business in the events industry, this project aligns with our own passion and it is fantastic to see local initiatives helping to cater to the younger generation engage with arts and culture. Birmingham Young Companies are the perfect pathway to for young people to carve out a future in the arts and to develop talent. We are extremely proud to be able to provide the bursaries and create exciting opportunities for 15 students within the Hippodrome Education Network.”



Judith Greenburgh, Head of Partnerships and Events at the Hippodrome commented: “We are thrilled to have DRPG on board as project partners. As a charity it is extremely important to partner with like-minded local businesses and we look forward to working closely with DRPG to ensure we create the best opportunities for the 15 young people their bursaries support.”



DRPG will sponsor 15 places in Birmingham Hippodrome’s Musicals Young Company (MYC) and ZooNation Young Company Birmingham (ZYCBrum). The bursaries have been allocated to Shireland Collegiate Academy, Thorns Collegiate Academy, Kings Norton boys and St Bernadette’s Primary School from within the Hippodrome Education Network.



