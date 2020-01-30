Qdos Event Hire broadens event hire portfolio as it announces a joint venture with Adapted Vehicle Hire

Qdos Event Hire has announced a joint venture with specialist vehicle rental company, Adapted Vehicle Hire (AVH). The partnership provides the award winning event supplier with access to a large fleet of accessible transport options available for hire to the event and entertainment industry





AVH’s fleet includes cars in a range of sizes, estate cars, MPVs and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles. Whilst adaptions include push pull hand controls, left foot accelerators and plates, steering wheel aids, infra-red steering balls, indicator crossover bars, easy release handbrakes and wedge cushions.



As one of the UK’s largest providers of specialist rental vehicles for disabled motorists, AVH already has an established history of supplying a wide range of wheelchair accessible and adapted cars to events and the fleet caters for all types of disability. The company previously supplied support vehicles to the Paralympics London 2012 and the Rugby World Cup 2015. Whilst, more recently, AVH has worked with Festival Republic on BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, and has recently been appointed to support Team GB’s Paralympic Weightlifters this year.



AVH was purchased by Newship Group last August, the same privately run company that owns Qdos Event Hire, leading to the joint venture between the two businesses. Qdos Event Hire’s managing director, James Thomas explains the thinking behind the agreement: “Qdos has built a reputation over the last 10 years for supplying high quality temporary accommodation and welfare services with excellent levels of customer service. There are a number of clear synergies between the two companies; we’re both market leaders with incredibly knowledgeable staff who are committed to delivering exceptional levels of customer service. Couple this with our wide range of products and services and many years of experience in supplying and supporting major events and it all leads to a successful partnership.”



Nigel Brice, Newship’s divisional CEO agrees, adding: “Both Qdos and AVH have excellent reputations in their respective fields, marrying that experience and broadening the range of hire



products available to our clients within the event industry makes perfect sense. Qdos has developed an extensive range, adding more products to the portfolio whilst continuing to work with the same team members who they have a relationship with can only be of benefit to our clients.



