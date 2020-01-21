ABPCO welcomes ExCeL as Preferred Partner

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) has continued its recent run of new member success with the addition of ExCeL London as a Preferred Partner.





ExCeL has joined ABPCO as a preferred partner, placing it alongside other key UK venues and destinations working with the association. Speaking about the new partnership ABPCO’s association director, Heather Lishman commented: “ABPCO is delighted that ExCeL London has chosen to become Preferred Partners of ABPCO. ExCeL offers association clients a home for their world leading events, and we know that Samantha and the team are committed to helping our members achieve great event outcomes. ABPCO is looking forward to working with ExCeL to promote excellence in association conferences and events.”



Speaking about their decision to join, Samantha Shamkh, Head of Conventions, ExCeL London, said: “We are excited to be joining ABPCO at this time. This as a brilliant opportunity to work more collaboratively with UK-based PCOs and identify opportunities that leverage the UK’s strengths across different sectors ensuring that the venue, city and organiser deliver world-class congresses aligned with the stated mission of those associations.



“In partnership with all of London’s stakeholders, ExCeL has the ability to host congresses of any size and we continue to invest for the future, introducing the latest technology and sustainable solutions – from using local ingredients in our catering menus, to drawing power from renewable sources.



“We look forward to working with ABPCO, its members and its partners throughout 2020 to deliver more world-class congresses.”



Lishman concludes by adding: “With the addition of ExCeL we can now boast a truly comprehensive line up of all the country’s top venues and destinations working in the association conference market. ABPCO remains committed to delivering excellence, learning and belonging opportunities to all our members, a goal which is all the more achievable when we work so closely with high-profile partners such as ExCeL.”



