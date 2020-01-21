Global merger integrates data-led consulting and technical authority

Deal struck between 1.1bn GBP global consultancy GHD Group and UK-based people movement and analytics business Movement Strategies

UK people movement and analytics business, Movement Strategies, has joined forces with global consultancy, GHD Group.

The move will see the 1.1bn GBP company better meet the changing needs of clients and communities by integrating strategic advisory, technical service excellence, and digital solutions.





The merger strengthens GHD’s proposition in the global markets of transportation, property & buildings¸ water, energy & resources and environment, adding new and specialist asset expertise, including sport and events.



Movement Strategies’ services include world-leading crowd dynamics and people movement consultancy for busy places. Its track record includes iconic places such as Mecca and the Eiffel Tower, mega events such as the Olympics, World Cups and World Expos, transport systems such as the Dubai Metro, and world-famous sports and entertainment venues such as Wembley Stadium, Wimbledon and the O2 Arena. Movement Strategies also applies privacy-compliant analytics of movement data to address the commercial objectives and consumer needs of its clients, which also include retail, transport and smart cities.



GHD delivers innovative design, advisory and consultancy services across the world with experience including Sydney International, London Gatwick and Doha International airports; Dubai Metro and Perth’s airport rail link; The White River Hydro Power Station in Ontario; Scottish Islands renewable energy program; Abu Dhabi’s 2030 Capital Plan; The Great Barrier Reef’s 25 year management plan and British Colombia’s First Nations Zero Waste Program.



Simon Light, GHD’s Executive Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said: “The complexity of challenges in the natural and built environment are driving a need for a deeper understanding of issues being faced. We believe that the integration of data-led consultancy and leading technical services delivered by exceptional people and through digital technologies, will best deliver the needs of our clients. GHD and Movement Strategies provide a highly complementary fit, further strengthening our ability to deliver a positive impact in all our communities.”



The merger adds 35 Movement Strategies team members in London to the 600 GHD staff in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and global headcount of over 10,000.



Simon Ancliffe, Founder and Chairman of Movement Strategies, added: “We are hugely excited to be joining GHD. The alignment of our cultures and strategies means that we can rapidly leverage our leading capabilities globally, and realise the potential of best quality consulting, data analytics and digital solutions.



“GHD’s long-term thinking and employee ownership model and commitment to its staff, made the company the right partner for us.”



