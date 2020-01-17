All-star line-up confirmed for MPI Insights: Future Trends in the Meetings & Events Industry

MPI UK & Ireland has announced the line-up of its annual flagship event, MPI Insights - Future Trends in the Meetings and Events Industry. The event will take place on Monday 27th January; hosted by the Shangri-La Hotel, at the Shard, London.





This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The MPI UK & Ireland team has brought together a selection of events experts from corporate, association and events agency backgrounds, as well as renowned subject matter experts to provide their insights on the rapidly evolving industry. The event will provide attendees with timely insights on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the meetings and events industry, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve and transform their events into unforgettable experiences.



Speakers include:

Keynote speaker: Amanda Whitlock, Director, Global Strategic Events Leader, EY; Nicole Leida, Head of Conferences & Events, National Cancer Research Institute; Ian Cummings, VP & Global Head, Commercial at CWT Meetings and Events; Paul Gudgin, Freelance Festival Director and Event Management Lecturer; Tim Sutter, Business Development Manager, Cvent.



Event highlights include:

1. What will the event of the future look like? Insights into how traditional conference formats are becoming disrupted by corporate event planners

2. Latest trends and economic predictions for the global events industry

3. Tips on how to refresh and revive established conferences to create memorable events

4. Insights into how festivalisation and experiential marketing are transforming the industry

5. An overview of the event tech landscape in 2020 and beyond



MPI UK & Ireland Chapter President, Judy Elvey commented: “It has never been more important for event planners to stay up to date on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the event industry. Event planners are under more pressure than ever to deliver high quality, innovative events, which during a time of political and economic uncertainty, presents a significant challenge for even the most experienced events professional. We are thrilled with our line-up of speakers this year who will provide much needed advice and guidance to our growing community of meeting and event planners.”



