ICCA’s Association Community shapes the future of the International Association Meetings industry

By opening its doors to associations with the launch of the “ICCA Association Community” today, 8 January 2020, ICCA encompasses all major stakeholders in the world of association meetings. By joining ICCA, Associations have access to education, connections, tools and resources to organise more effective meetings.





ICCA specialises in the international association meetings sector, offering unrivalled data, education, communication channels, and business development and networking opportunities. Since its establishment in 1963, ICCA represents the world's top destinations and most experienced suppliers specialised in handling, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events.



Through the ICCA Association Community, association can make their voice heard in ICCA’s global community for the international meetings industry on how their association and their meetings will make a difference in the future.



Associations will have access to unique Association Meetings Intelligence as well as full access to ICCA’s events and enjoy not only peer-to-peer networking but also thought-provoking education and expertise.



ICCA President James Rees remarked: “ICCA, the International Congress and Convention Association, is the global community and knowledge hub for the international association meetings industry. Its members are dedicated to providing world leading services to this industry, engaging with association executives to exchange knowledge and share best practice. The launch of the ICCA Association Community will integrate associations with our membership, helping to shape ICCA’s future and provide opportunities for ever-closer collaboration.”



ICCA CEO Senthil Gopinath said: “Our past relationship with associations has shown how important their contribution is in the development of global association meetings and I am delighted that ICCA has managed to create a new platform to officially include associations in its midst. I am extremely excited to welcome associations to this new era for ICCA. We greatly value their support of this new initiative and join forces in shaping the future of international association meetings!”



Thomas Reiser, Executive Director of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) said: “Networking with international associations among each other is critical for the success of our activities as the peer-to-peer sharing and learning is one of the most powerful aspects. Doing this on a well-established platform like ICCA and combining this with the community of destination partners is even more beneficial particularly in our joint efforts to professionalizing the way to collaborate in planning and executing successful events. This is why ISTH is happy to be part of the ICCA Association Community and we look forward to the benefits - such as access to data, sharing new ideas, thought-provoking education and peer to peer networking - this will afford us.”



