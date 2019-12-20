Searcys has been appointed the new caterers at Grade II listed No.11 Cavendish Square, Central London

Searcys has been appointed as the official caterer at No. 11 Cavendish Square; a central London Grade II listed Georgian townhouse and events venue. With a longstanding heritage of innovation and quality, Searcys will bring 172 years of hospitality expertise to the extraordinary No.11 Cavendish Square from January 2020. span>





Located just moments from Oxford Circus, No.11 Cavendish Square offers spectacular airy and light spaces, all equipped with the best technology available for all events – from meetings and conferences, to summer and Christmas parties and weddings. Marking a new chapter for No. 11 Cavendish Square, the partnership with Searcys will bring the award-winning, sustainably sourced catering service to the venue’s six principal spaces, 24 meeting rooms and a café for visitors and employees.



No. 11 Cavendish Square is owned by The Kings Fund, an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. Formed in 1897, The King’s Fund was set up as an initiative by the then Prince of Wales to raise funds for London’s voluntary hospitals. All Searcys’ events at No.11 Cavendish Square will help to support the Fund’s work to ensure the best possible health and care is available to all.



With Searcys’ commitment to sustainability echoed across its food and drinks menus, the new tailored hospitality packages for No.11 Cavendish Square will showcase the best of seasonal and home-grown produce. Conference and events menus will focus on nutrition and wellbeing, including healthy swaps from sugar-based meeting snacks, while weddings and parties will be catered for with enhanced packages and experiences that customers will remember.



Located on the ground floor, the café menu will focus on the finest of seasonal ingredients. A regularly changing menu will serve homemade pizzas, alongside a selection of salads, sandwiches and freshly baked breads and pastries are also available to grab and go. All tea and coffee served will be Direct Impact sourced, with Searcys’ bespoke blend of coffee beans from family-run farms in Peru and Colombia, and roasted by Bristol-based, Extract Coffee.



Searcys’ restaurants, Champagne bars and events spaces are synonymous with warm hospitality and British heritage, with No.11 Cavendish Square joining a number of celebrated venues in London and nationwide. These include the HAC and One Moorgate Place, Vintners’ Hall, the Barbican and the Gherkin in the City, Design Museum, Blenheim Palace and The Roman Baths.



Matt Thomas, Managing Director of Searcys said: “We are delighted by the confidence No. 11 Cavendish Square has shown in appointing us. We are looking forward to providing the highest level of service to creating memorable events in these wonderful surroundings.Searcys events at this esteemed central London venue will showcase our chefs’ artistry and attention to detail with bespoke menus using the finest, seasonal British ingredients.”



