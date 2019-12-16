Hire Space ends 2019 on a high

New appointments and funding secured by the tech start-up

Technology start-up Hire Space has announced eight appointments across several departments and a new tranche of funding secured to further develop its Hire Space Professional product, which is designed to support corporate meeting and event planners.





The London-based company raised the funds with financing from a mix of existing and new angels, and institutional investors. Hire Space will invest the funds in core technology products designed to create a seamless experience for corporates, including live availability and smart search functionality, which fundamentally impact the way corporates organise meetings and events. As a result, three new software engineers have been appointed to support with the development and delivery of technology projects, more details of which will be revealed in due course.



Funds will also help Hire Space to further develop internationally. The company has been expanding its bespoke services to Europe and beyond, with booked venues in over 40 international cities across 20 countries in 2019, including Riga, Barcelona, Sao Paulo, New York, Tokyo, and Geneva.



Testament to the ongoing growth of the business, the venue booking platform has appointed Floyd Widener, former SVP Global Meetings and Events at CWT, in a consultancy role; Carolyn Walters, formerly Key Account Manager at Cievents, as Head of Account Management; and Leon Callanan as Venue Expert, all playing an integral part in the fast-growing Hire Space Professional team, which focusses on client services.



Hire Space Professional customers benefit from an experienced account management team providing an end-to-end venue-booking experience, including bespoke proposals, contract negotiation, payment services, reporting, pricing, venue tours, international sourcing and more. Hire Space Professional has been developed to offer corporate clients a premium level of service, as well as to reward loyal customers. Hire Space Professional will soon offer a full event delivery solution to guarantee a premium, full-scale event experience for its corporate clients.



Across other departments, Izzie Lachecki joins Hire Space’s vibrant team as Marketing Executive from Sleek Events, an event management company, where she served as Marketing and Social Media Coordinator. Linnea Lindberg joins as Account Specialist, following her role as Account Manager for publishing company Mawsonia.



Edward Poland, Hire Space Co-Founder and COO said: "We're delighted and grateful to have secured this next tranche of financing and to expand our experienced team, which will serve to strengthen the business as Hire Space continues to develop its offering for the corporate market and beyond. We're excited to see what the next twelve months will bring for the company, as well as for the high-calibre event planners and venues with whom we work closely."



Co-Founders Edward Poland and Will Swannell launched Hire Space in April 2013. The company was born as a social enterprise, set up to help schools make ends meet through venue hire. Since then, the company has attracted a total of £4.5m in funding.



