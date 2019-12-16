Industry meets to unwrap CHS Birmingham

Members of the Birmingham and Midlands region’s meetings and events industry met up last week at the official launch of CHS Birmingham, which takes place for the first time in October 2020.





The CHS Group, alongside its partners, ICC Birmingham, welcomed both venues, support services and event organisers for a casual reception and Q&A session.



The event was a chance for the CHS Group to officially ‘Unwrap’ the event, which is being called an early Christmas present for the region. Emma Cartmell, CHS Group CEO and Ian Taylor, NEC Group Venue Sales Director - Conventions and Exhibitions, discussed what the event could mean for the region, and what visitors should expect when it opens 27th October 2020.



“We’re calling CHS Birmingham the event this region deserves, and the fact that we had nearly 100 people from the meetings and events industry attend our little ‘Unwrapping’, just goes to show how big an appetite there is for a show like this,” commented Emma. “We’ve already got some amazing support, none more so than through the ICC Birmingham; we’re a momentum business, and we’re already incredibly excited about the show we have planned next Autumn.”



