The Events Business Healthcheck™ launched by Brightelm for associations and not-for profits

Brightelm has launched The Events Business Healthcheck™ today at the UK Association Congress in Birmingham.

Created as an audit of all key business functions related to event delivery, the audit offers a non-biased external view for associations and not-for-profit organisations.





Specifically, it offers a top-level review of all strategic and operational elements of an event programme including:

· Project Management

· Sponsorship and Exhibition Sales

· Event Marketing

· Content

· Delegate Services

· Logistics

· Exhibition Management



“We often meet associations and not-for-profits struggling to fully develop their event strategy in a way that aligns with the needs of members and audiences,” comments Rob Eveleigh, managing director of Brightelm.



“Our focus on the key areas of the event business within an organisation includes not just a review but also recommendations and advice based on our wide-ranging experience and success in the delivery of profitable and successful events. Ultimately, we recognise that it can be hard to find a non-biased opinion when you are working within an organisation – our ability to see through the challenges; and avoid politics and historic decisions allows us to deliver a truly focused approach that future proofs event strategy and delivers for both stakeholders and audiences.”



The Events Business Healthcheck™ process includes:

· Interviews and research amongst the team

· Documentation and processes review

· Consolidation and report creation

· Presentation, review and recommendations



