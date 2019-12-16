arrangeMY welcomes second agency acquisition within 9 months

arrangeMY are proud to announce the acquisition of Droitwich based Frontline Venues. The acquisition will inject arrangeMY’s industry leading IT and online solutions to frontlines already exceptional service and care.





Nick Scott Managing Director of arrangeMY said: "We welcome all frontlines clients and suppliers into the ever growing arrangeMY family. Over the last 10 years Frontline has built a great reputation within the industry based upon exceptional service and care. While arrangeMY already echo these service levels we hope to add significant value to our customers by utilising the wide range of technology and additional services that we provide”.



Existing Director Angela Kingett explained "in arrangeMY we have found a professional like-minded company that can assist our clients in areas we couldn’t support.



Obviously, it was really important that I felt comfortable and 100% confident in the agent taking over from where we left off as my customers already know I am passionate in providing exceptional service and going the extra mile.



Having a great relationship with arrangeMY for many years made that decision easier and honestly speaking I knew it had to be them! They have helped make the transition so easy and they are such a great team to work with.



