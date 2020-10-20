Bacardi bring their innovative events to your home

Will Brix of Bacardi talks to Alex Paulden

Bacardi is a global household name and the brand is instantly recognisable in every bar around the world. They hold a large percentage of the drinks market with many of their other brands acquiring a huge following, too. So, when, after 14 years of working at Bacardi, Will Brix was asked to head up their new Global MICE Manager role, he jumped at the chance.





Bacardi have 12 distilleries around the world which not only produce their drinks but are used as events spaces for consumers and the MICE market. The facilities are stunning, offering the class which matches their produce and also a place to hold events with an extra twist.



‘Prior to the pandemic, we were serving 75,000 MICE delegates across our distilleries every year’, says Will as we chat through a video call. ‘However, since the pandemic we’ve been thinking of how to bring what is such a popular event space to the wider MICE market without them needing to gather in group sizes that are larger than government guidance allows.’



Will and the team at Bacardi have brought an innovative virtual event to the market, the first of its kind, that allows groups to experience the fun and the educational side of mixology using their range of spirits.





