Five best practice tips to make the most of event diagramming

With the world still constantly adapting and evolving against the backdrop of the pandemic, planners now face even more complex challenges in order to ensure safer in-person events. Fortunately, technology is helping ease the burden, especially when it comes to mapping out meeting floorplans and visualising a properly socially distanced gathering. ITCM caught up with Graham Pope, Head of European Sales, Cvent Hospitality Cloud to get his five best-practice tips for event planners looking at how to benefit from the latest advancements in event diagramming technology.





Save time with the right venues or venue sourcing portals

Look for venues and venue sourcing portals that offer diagramming software that provides real-time collaboration between the event organiser and venue to help streamline communication and ensure the most effective event plan – all with fewer calls, emails, and far less valuable time and money spent on onsite visits. Even better, leverage diagramming tools that also offer to-scale event layouts consistent with all spacing requirements – whether those requirements are based on general safety standards or customised to local guidelines. To help prevent onsite or day-of issues, look for seating and diagramming software which enables 3D interactive mock-ups of the event space, allowing you to diagram and map out all the potential layouts for virtual “walk throughs.”



Use event diagramming to convey the overall event vision and flow

By accurately mapping out the venue and identifying the various spaces, including break-out and non-traditional areas (such as outdoor gardens or lesser-used entryways or lobbies), you can confidently convey how the event will be brought to life while satisfying present safer meeting and capacity guidelines. A good rule of thumb is to confirm the final headcount as early as possible to help determine optimal layout options.



Use event diagramming to get a better sense of the space and the venue’s ability to accommodate social distancing requirements

Put aside what you thought you knew about spacing requirements; social distancing requirements have changed all of it. Room and seating configurations are top priorities when it comes to planning and hosting safer events. A venue or room that used to fit capacity for X may not accommodate that number anymore. Having a clear view of the dimensions and features (if 3D technology is an option, even better) of the space from entrances and exits, to facilities such as the cloakroom and washroom, and in-room equipment including electric or A/V, is hugely beneficial for planning and subsequent successful event implementation. With this information in hand, it is easier to recognise potential challenges and get the most out of the space – which means your delegates will experience a seamless social distancing journey throughout the venue, avoiding uncomfortable cramped areas and potential bottlenecks.



Use event diagramming to provide deeper insight into associated event layout and floorplan costs

Whether you are an in-house organiser or agency-based planner, knowing what will physically be on the event floor of your venue, including tables, seating arrangements, staging, screens, bespoke décor, catering stations, etc. is a critical first step to understanding how your event will flow and working out associated costs to keep your budget on track. And when it comes to budget it’s important to make considerations for incorporating contactless check-in, temperature and hand sanitiser stations, and additional COVID-19 related signage including flow arrow graphics to provide direction and maintain distancing between delegates.



Do a final onsite walk though

Put all the pre-planning into practice with an in-person onsite walk through to assess and address any final changes. With the right event diagramming technology, the onsite walk through should be a breeze!



