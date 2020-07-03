ICC Sydney launches industry leading hybrid event solutions

Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue announces new hybrid on-site and virtual event offering to meet evolving client needs.

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) has today announced the launch of a convention industry first, with a new hybrid on-site and virtual event solution.





The innovative dual-product will allow clients to host more than 300 people at the venue in accordance with strict social distancing measures, whilst also live streaming to an unlimited number of remote attendees.



Following the outbreak of COVID-19, ICC Sydney developed a successful virtual events service which has seen the venue host multiple world class events over the past three months. These included the Meetings and Events Australia 2019 National Awards, Stand Tall 2020 – Australia’s largest youth event which was streamed to more than 40,000 students, and a raft of community and Government events.



As COVID-19 restrictions are progressively rolled back, the new Hybrid Event Solutions is the next evolution in events. It will be an ongoing suite of products available to clients, reflecting the seamless merging of technology with live experiences needed for the current and post-pandemic era.



To deliver the dual model, ICC Sydney has applied cutting edge technology into its new hybrid spaces, including projection screens, entertainment lighting and PA systems. This set up will allow both attendees in the rooms and guests located remotely to have the same high quality event experience.



CEO of ICC Sydney, Geoff Donaghy, said that with the Hybrid Event Solutions ICC Sydney is continuing to adapt to the changing environment while looking forward to the future.



“COVID-19 has meant that as a business we have had to change the way we meet the needs of clients. Our skilled team was quick to initially put in place a format that allowed us to continue to deliver extraordinary events online. We have now evolved this into a world class hybrid solution which enables us to transition back to in person gatherings, while giving clients greater choice in the longer term”.



Director of Audio Visual Services Brian Nash said the new service is a reflection of a seamless merging of technology at a time when businesses and clients need to adapt in order to continue to connect and collaborate.



“ICC Sydney has been quick to adjust to the current climate and changing needs of clients. Our hybrid model merges best in market technology with the experience of meeting in person. This lets clients and delegates safely come together while also expanding the reach of events at a time when it has never been more important to keep coming together”.



