From Iberostar Hotels and Resorts

Time To Care

At Iberostar Hotels and Resorts we understand the importance of staying safe, informed and cautious in these trying and tumultuous times. As part of our family we would like to remind you of our commitment to you, our guests as well as employees. We are here for you and we strongly believe that if we work together as a community, we’ll become stronger in the future.





We also encourage those who can, to look out for family members or fellow neighbours who might be in need. Whether it’s a reassuring call to a friend, or extending support to an elderly neighbour, of course, taking the necessary safety precautions.



From our Iberostar family to yours, please stay safe, we will get through this together. Thank you for your continued support and stay tuned for more updates soon.



