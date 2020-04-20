Greetings from Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre!

The Centre has been consistently communicating and working closely with clients to reschedule a large number of meetings and events that have been impacted by the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. As a result, they have so far successfully rescheduled 66 events into the latter half of 2020.





According to the Centre's General Manager, Alan Pryor, COVID-19 has presented all of us with many unique challenges, but we are remaining as flexible and resilient as possible and working very hard and closely with all our recurrent and potential new clients to ensure that every event at our venue is a success. We look forward to welcoming events back to the Centre once Government deems it safe to do so and we are ready to institute all guidelines and provide a safe, healthy and secure environment in line with operational standards laid out.



